Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to $5.50 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

CFPUF remained flat at $$3.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

