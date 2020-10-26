CanYaCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,110.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,110.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.