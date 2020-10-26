Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $55.20.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 111.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

