Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.76

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 187126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CS. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

