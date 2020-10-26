CargoX Price Tops $0.0095 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $891.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00236385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.01355225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133865 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

