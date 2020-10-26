Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. 340,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218. Cascades has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.