Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CAT opened at $168.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

