Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Centene has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.76-4.96 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.76-4.96 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

