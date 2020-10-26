Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.29.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 871.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
