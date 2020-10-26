Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 871.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

