Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $593.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $620.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.13. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

