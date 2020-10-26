China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CHNR opened at $1.37 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.