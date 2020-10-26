China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CHNR opened at $1.37 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
