Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,520.00 by Analysts at Truist

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by Truist from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,281.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,097.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

