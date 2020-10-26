Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,281.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,097.02. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

