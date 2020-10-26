CIBC Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $70.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

TFII traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. 3,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,203. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $50.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

