CIBC Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$162.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$128.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$154.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$157.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$119.96.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

