CIBC Raises Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$25.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

TOU stock opened at C$18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.00. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$19.22. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,651,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,363,035.69. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

