Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE CNK opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.93. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

