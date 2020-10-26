CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.86% of CIT Group worth $67,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 116.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. 30,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

