Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stake Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $237,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 991,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 533.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,038,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 874,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $28.24. 104,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

