Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN) versus AppFolio (OTCMKTS:APPF) Head-To-Head Review

Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Clarent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Clarent and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarent 0 0 0 0 N/A AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50

AppFolio has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.48%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Clarent.

Risk and Volatility

Clarent has a beta of 5.41, meaning that its stock price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarent and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppFolio $256.01 million 20.50 $36.28 million $1.02 150.00

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Clarent.

Profitability

This table compares Clarent and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarent N/A N/A N/A AppFolio 10.61% 23.27% 11.07%

Summary

AppFolio beats Clarent on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarent Company Profile

Clarent Corporation develops software-based communications solutions through Internet Protocol (IP) communications networks. Its software-based solutions, in conjunction with its hardware or equipment provided by others, are designed to enable service providers to deliver simultaneous transmission of voice, fax, and data over IP networks. Clarent's solutions provide bridges between the traditional circuit-switched telephone system and Internet Protocol networks, allowing the use of IP telephony to be transparent to end user customers using their existing wire line or wireless telephones. The company's customers include service providers, system integrators, resellers, and enterprises. Service provider customers include traditional local, international, and wholesale long distance telecommunication companies, as well as next generation service providers, including Internet Service Providers, Application Service Providers, Web-to-phone providers, and others employing Internet-based business models. The company's competitors include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Lucent, Inc.; Nortel Networks Corporation; Sonus Networks; and VocalTec Communications, Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California. On December 13, 2002, Clarent Corporation filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on April 1, 2004. Clarent Corporation is in liquidation.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

