CoinEx Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $667,813.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $667,813.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.