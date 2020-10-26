Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

