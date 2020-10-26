Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.
