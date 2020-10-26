Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.89.

CMA opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.78. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

