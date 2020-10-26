Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Commscope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.71. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

