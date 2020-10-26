CommVault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVLT stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 604.66 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

