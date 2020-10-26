Comparing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) & Avangrid (OTCMKTS:AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avangrid and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.19% 4.20% 1.92% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 10.08, meaning that its share price is 908% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avangrid and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 3 3 1 0 1.71 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid presently has a consensus target price of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and Aqua Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.34 billion 2.44 $700.00 million $2.17 23.04 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Avangrid beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. Avangrid, Inc. owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.0 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

