Comparing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Manchester United (NASDAQ:MANU)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -1.58% 0.20% 0.06%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Manchester United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manchester United has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Manchester United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million N/A N/A Manchester United $830.29 million 0.70 $24.43 million $0.32 44.75

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Volatility and Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manchester United beats Esports Entertainment Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers bet exchange style wagering, player versus player betting, and on professional esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering Website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

