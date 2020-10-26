Comparing FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & CTO Realty Growth (NASDAQ:CTO)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 43.85% 2.62% 1.90% CTO Realty Growth 198.26% 42.19% 16.30%

48.5% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FRP and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A CTO Realty Growth 0 0 1 0 3.00

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than FRP.

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRP and CTO Realty Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.76 million 16.60 $16.18 million N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $44.94 million 4.71 $114.97 million $23.00 1.95

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats FRP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

