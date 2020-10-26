Comparing Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) and TD Ameritrade (OTCMKTS:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Millennium Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade $6.02 billion 3.59 $2.21 billion $4.13 9.68 Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TD Ameritrade has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Millennium Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade 32.88% 22.51% 4.22% Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TD Ameritrade has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Healthcare has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TD Ameritrade and Millennium Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade 0 10 1 0 2.09 Millennium Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Given TD Ameritrade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TD Ameritrade is more favorable than Millennium Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Millennium Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats Millennium Healthcare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships. The company offers retail brokerage services for common and preferred stocks; exchange-traded funds (ETFs); options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. It operates tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts from Web-enabled mobile devices. The company also offers investor education services for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; real-time market news, insights, and investor education services; and self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Millennium Healthcare

Millennium Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device and healthcare support and services company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Coding, Vascular, and Devices. The company purchases, supplies, and distributes revolutionary medical devices and equipment focused primarily on preventative and diagnostic testing and care through early detection of various medical issues. It also provides physician practice administration services for physician facilities and practices specializing in cardiovascular and vascular procedures. In addition, the company offers support and services comprising medical procedure billing and collection, medical procedure coding, call and message management, and emergency dispatch services. Millennium Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Melville, New York.

