Comparing Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) & ARC Group (NYSE:ARCK)

Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and ARC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 21.57 -$1.79 million N/A N/A ARC Group $9.50 million 0.95 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Network-1 Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16% ARC Group -5.79% -18.12% -6.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Network-1 Technologies and ARC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies beats ARC Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. As of May 28, 2019, the company owned 69 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 15 restaurants in Florida and 5 restaurants in Georgia under the brand name of Dick's Wings & Grill, as well as 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida. It offers a selection of chicken wings, chicken tenders, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, desserts, and other baked products, as well as craft beers and wines. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Orange Park, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.