Comparing SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Contango Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.21 $114.66 million $9.74 0.53 Contango Oil & Gas $76.51 million 2.70 -$159.80 million N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Contango Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -126.28% -2.61% -0.96% Contango Oil & Gas -273.61% -68.57% -18.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Contango Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Contango Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SilverBow Resources and Contango Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Contango Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.72%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Contango Oil & Gas.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Contango Oil & Gas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

