Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 19,083 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $177,697,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,527,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Insiders have sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

BFAM traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,958. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

