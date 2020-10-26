Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) makes up 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.29% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $81,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $69,938.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,261,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $3,528,205. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.24. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

