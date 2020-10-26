Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,237 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners makes up 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.44% of Construction Partners worth $88,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,142,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $20.81. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners Inc has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

