Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

