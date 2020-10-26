Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.82.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $403.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,401. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $404.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.09.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

