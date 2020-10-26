Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 35,565 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $76,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

