Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 49,375 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Grand Canyon Education worth $75,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 197,933 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,519,000 after buying an additional 95,372 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 89,210 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 81,052 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $82.50. 864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.