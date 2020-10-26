Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

