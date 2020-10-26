Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,833 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.02% of RBC Bearings worth $91,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

ROLL traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.08. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.