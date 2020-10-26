Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 518,440 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.29% of Model N worth $64,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 507,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 823,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 208,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Model N by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 738,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 148,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.02. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $121,805.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

