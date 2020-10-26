Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $82.84 Million Stock Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,673 shares during the period. Vocera Communications accounts for 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vocera Communications worth $82,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $97,431.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $2,169,761. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.