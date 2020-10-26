Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $90.96 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Balchem comprises 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Balchem worth $90,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Balchem by 76.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 29.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Balchem by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.12. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,609. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

