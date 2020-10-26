Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the quarter. AAON comprises approximately 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.34% of AAON worth $105,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAON by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.98. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,152. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $611,287.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AAON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

