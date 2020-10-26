Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares during the quarter. Altair Engineering comprises about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.09% of Altair Engineering worth $94,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after acquiring an additional 292,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,724 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,851 shares of the software’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 46,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,855 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 60,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $2,450,400.00. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 7,802 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $327,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,362 shares of company stock worth $17,601,134. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

