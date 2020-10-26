Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.31% of Omega Flex worth $68,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,711,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.79. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

