Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 123,846 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,717,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics comprises 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Douglas Dynamics worth $92,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $825.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.