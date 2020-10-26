Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 128,187 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,187 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.57% of ACI Worldwide worth $78,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,606. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

