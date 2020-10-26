Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

