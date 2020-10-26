Contrasting Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) & Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NASDAQ:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Bonso Electronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Bonso Electronics International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.39 $1.16 million N/A N/A Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 2.33 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Bonso Electronics International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, and the People's Republic of China. The Company also sells its pet electronic products through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.